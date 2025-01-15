P6.7B shabu case: Court orders arrest of 29 cops involved in bungling case

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) on Monday ordered the arrest of 29 policemen involved in the bungling of prosecution of arrested personalities implicated in the P6.7B shabu case.

In an order dated January 14, 2025, all 29 accused must post P200,000 each for their temporary liberty.

READ:

The arrest order was only for the bungling of the prosecution committed by the law enforcers in theP6.7B shabu case.

The court has yet to issue a separate arrest warrant for a case of planting evidence, which is a non-bailable offense.

The same 29 policemen are also charged with planting evidence.

One of the accused, Police Master Sergeant Rodolfo Mayo, is already under police custody.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP