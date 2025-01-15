cdn mobile

P6.7B shabu case: Court orders arrest of 29 cops involved in bungling case

By: Tetch Torres-Tupas - Reporter - Inquirer.net | January 15,2025 - 04:12 PM

P6.7B shabu case

INQUIRER PHOTO / NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) on Monday ordered the arrest of 29 policemen involved in the bungling of prosecution of arrested personalities implicated in the P6.7B shabu case.

In an order dated January 14, 2025, all 29 accused must post P200,000 each for their temporary liberty.

READ: 

30 cops face raps over mishandling of P6.7-B shabu bust

Cebu City buy-bust: Woman with P20.4 million shabu falls

The arrest order was only for the bungling of the prosecution committed by the law enforcers in theP6.7B shabu case.

The court has yet to issue a separate arrest warrant for a case of planting evidence, which is a non-bailable offense.

The same 29 policemen are also charged with planting evidence.

One of the accused, Police Master Sergeant Rodolfo Mayo, is already under police custody.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: police, shabu
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.