Awesome highlights you shouldn’t miss at the Cebu Auto Show 2018

The highly anticipated auto show in the South officially opened yesterday! Cebu Auto Show (CAS) will run until September 16 from 10am to 8pm at the SM Seaside Sky Hall. From L-R: Ms. Herley Ann Herrera- Broutin -SMX Cebu Branch Manager, Ms. Jill Aithnie Ang – WSI Managing Director,Ms. Levi Ang – WSI Co-founder, Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. -LTFRB, Mr. Joseph Ang-WSI Founding Chairman, Mr. Bunny Pages -Car Enthusiast, Mr. Dennis Tan – CAS Co-organizer, Mr. Michael Vincent Chua – DCPH Cebu, Mr. Rene Ramos- WSI Director.
The highly anticipated auto show in the South officially opened yesterday! Cebu Auto Show (CAS) will run until September 16 from 10am to 8pm at the SM Seaside Sky Hall.
Check out the CAS 2018 mountain wing at the SM Seaside Sky Hall.
CAS 2018 presents this spectacular display by the Diecast Car Collectors of the Philippines.
Car enthusiasts in the South could not wait as the highly anticipated auto show is back.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.