Musically inclined girl from Cordova wins search

Exemplary Pantawid Pamilya Children

A ninth-grader from Cordova, Cebu recently won the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Regional Search for Exemplary Pantawid Pamilya Children.

Dylene Jee Polea will represent Region 7 in the national search for Exemplary Pantawid Pamilya Children during the National Children’s Congress (NCC) in November.

Runners-up are Ma. Janica Delusa of Tagbilaran City, Bohol, second place; Jhefrell Casido of Manjuyod, Negros Oriental, third place; and Abbie Sumagang of Lazi, Siquijor, fourth place.

Dylene’s father, Darwin, is a driver in a private school while her mother, Elizabeth, is a homemaker and manages the family’s sari-sari store and sells food to augment the family’s income.

A musically inclined girl, Dylene is known as the ‘song bird’ in her class because of her golden voice.

She often represents her school in various singing contests.

Her family began seeing the potentials in her when she was only four years old when she hummed sounds. She used to mimic singers despite uttering the inaccurate lyrics of the songs.

She is also known for her leadership in class. She uses her influence to promote peace and order in her class.

And she serves as role model to her classmates in terms of diligence in school.

She takes a strong stance against bullying, drug addiction and cyber pornography.

Dylene said that to fight cyber pornography, one needs to be informed and determined so as not to get easily lured by easy money.

In her own little ways, she actively participates in the barangay affairs particularly in Purok Makugihon Youth and Ibabao Youth Circle.

She also assists in feeding programs, symposiums, seminars, youth jamborees and cleanup drive.

With the government’s assistance through the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program, Dylene is determined to finish her studies.

“My dream is to become a teacher and a professional singer as well. I want to achieve this goal to help my family,” said Dylene.