13 trekkers rescued from Osmeña Peak

Personnel from the Dalaguete Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DDRMO) safely brought down 13 tourists from Manila who trekked the Osmeña Peak in Dalaguete town despite the bad weather.

Baltazar Tribunalo, PDRRMO head, said that the peak was unsafe to trekkers because of the risk of landslides that may result from the wet and foggy weather.

Rescuers tracked the group at around 4 p.m. on Friday or seven hours since they made their climb.

“But (we are) thankfully (that) no one was harmed and they were all brought down safely,” Tribunalo said.

The Provincial Tourism Office (PTO) recommended on Thursday for the suspension of all tourism-related activities in the province in anticipation of the ill effects that a strengthened Habagat may cause on the island.

Pagasa weather specialists earlier warned that Supertyphoon Ompong that is now affecting northern Luzon is expected to intensify that Habagat that is now affecting Cebu and other parts of Central Visayas.