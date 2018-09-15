MCIA cuts short weekend runway closure to accommodate diverted flights

The Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) closed its runway for only an hour on Saturday instead of the usual four-hour closure to provide enough parking space for diverted aircrafts.

In a press statement, MCIA management said they had to accommodate international flights that were bound for Manila but were diverted to Cebu as a result of typhoon Ompong.

Glenn Napuli, acting assistant general manager of MCIAA, said that shorter runway closure will not affect the P240 million runway rehabilitation project that is targeted for completion in 21 days.