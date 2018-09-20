Three dead in Naga City landslide

Three persons were confirmed dead after a landslide that hit Sitio Sindulan, Barangay Tinaan, Naga City, Cebu at past 6 a.m. on Thursday (September 20).

In a dyAb interview, rescuers identified the fatalities as Beatriz Hope Echavez, 4; Olivia Maratas, 63; and certain Rosa Ann Lubiano, who was believed to be around 40 years old.

Chief Insp. Roderick Ylan Gonzalez of Naga police station said part of the mountain of Sitio Sindulan eroded due to continuous downpour.

Gonzales said at least 24 houses were destroyed by the landslide.

A search and rescue operation for residents trapped inside their homes is now being conducted by the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) team of Naga City.

Personnel from the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) are also responding in the area.

Authorities also disclosed that some residents who are trapped in the buried houses are still shouting for help while others are sending text messages asking to be rescued.

On the other hand, residents whose houses were spared from the landslide also volunteered to help in the rescue.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and some private construction companies have also started sending personnel to help in the search and rescue operations.

Mandaue City Mayor Luigi R. Quisumbing has also sent a team of emergency responders to the affected area to assist in the rescue efforts.