Christmas gifts: Let’s just send them to typhoon victims – Marcos

MANILA, Philippines — The public are encouraged to extend their compassion and support to the people affected by the recent typhoons that slammed the country especially with the Christmas season just around the corner.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. made this call in an ambush interview on Monday, after the 49th Philippine National Prayer Breakfast held in Malacañang.

Marcos said that relief efforts continue for families in areas devastated by the six consecutive typhoons that battered the archipelago in just a little over one month or since October 21.

“So, sana naman pagkadating ng Pasko, tayong mga Pilipino, alalahanin naman natin ang mga ating mga kababayan na kahit papaano [ay] nasalanta,” he said.

(So, I hope that by Christmas, we Filipinos will remember our fellow countrymen who have been affected, even in the smallest way.)

“At kahit papaano, sana ‘yung ating pamasko, ipamahagi na lang natin sa kanila. Kawawa naman at sila’y naghihirap,” he continued.

(And I hope that in any way, we can just send our Christmas gifts to them. They are in a pitiful situation and they are suffering.)

Marcos also said one person from Camarines Sur reportedly died due to the onslaught of Super Typhoon Pepito (international name: Man-yi).

As of 5 a.m., the state weather bureau said wind signals are still up in many areas of Luzon as Pepito moves away from the country.

Based on the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s update, Pepito is traversing northwestward over the West Philippine Sea at 30 kilometers per hour (kph).

It was last spotted some 145 kilometers west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur, packing maximum sustained winds of 130 kph and gusts of up to 160 kph.

