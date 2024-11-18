Cebu City shooting: Man kills neighbor over online game ‘scatter’
CEBU CITY, Philippines — An argument allegedly over winnings of an online game called ‘Scatter’ ended with one man dead while the other one in jail.
This happened at past 1 a.m. today, November 18, in Sitio Paradise II, Barangay Kinasang-an, Cebu City.
The victim was identified as Renante Paradero, 45, of Sitio Paradise. He died after he was shot by the suspect, Michael Edrade, 18, who also lives in the same sitio and was the victim’s neighbor.
Edrade fled after the attack, but he was arrested in a hot pursuit operation a few hours later.
According to authorities in their initial investigation, the two men were in an argument at past 1 a.m. about winnings of an online game “Scatter,” which is sort of an online slot machine game.
At the height of the argument, Edrade allegedly pulled out a gun, shot and killed Paradero and then fled.
Police later responded to the shooting alarm. They identified the victim and the suspect and then conducted a hot-pursuit operation.
The suspect was later arrested and was detained at the police station pending the filing of charges.
