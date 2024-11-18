UC Webmasters clinch table tennis crown for 24th straight year

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dominance is an understatement when describing the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters’ reign in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) table tennis arena.

Over the weekend, UC once again swept all divisions in the Season 24 Table Tennis Tournament held at the Benedicto College (BC) Cebu City Campus gymnasium, solidifying their place as perennial champions of the sport.

Led by their renowned athletic director and multi-titled coach Jessica Honoridez, the Webmasters claimed victories in both the men’s and women’s collegiate divisions as well as the boys’ and girls’ high school categories.

This clean sweep marked their 24th consecutive year as CESAFI’s overall table tennis champions — an extraordinary feat that cements their legacy as the most dominant teams in the league’s history.

COLLEGIATE WINNERS

In the women’s division, UC’s powerhouse lineup of Mikylla Therese Dinauanao, Allana Felize Salar, Sheramie Damuag, Kristienne Kaye Alicaya, and Leah Agbon emerged victorious after defeating the University of San Carlos (USC) in the finals. Meanwhile, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) settled for third place.

On the men’s side, Andrie Caballes, Kent Edwin Abellanosa, Rafael David Misa, Levhin Villanueva, and Patrick Ladera displayed poise and precision as they bested USJ-R for the championship. USC rounded out the podium in third place.

HIGH SCHOOL CHAMPS

The Webmasters extended their supremacy to the high school division, overpowering USC-Basic Education in both the boys’ and girls’ finals. Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) finished third in the boys’ division, while the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu took third in the girls’ division.

The boys’ team was spearheaded by Gabriel David Misa, Joaquin Enzo Holgado, Arian Caballes, Clint Stephen Maquira, and Marc Damuel Letigio. On the other hand, the girls’ team showcased their skills through the efforts of Melanie Galeon, Ayesha Caballes, Miguela Honoridez, Christianne Gelbolingo, and Hadley Go.

The Webmasters’ continued dominance in CESAFI table tennis reflects the depth of their program and the unrelenting commitment to excellence fostered by Honoridez who is also Cebu’s renowned table tennis patron that organizes the Philippines’ most extensive and comprehensive national table tennis tournament, the Erne Jawad Cup every year.

Thus, it’s a no-brainer why the Webmasters reign supreme in CESAFI’s table tennis tournament for such a long time.

