Mercy Sunot, bokalista sa OPM band Aegis, namatay sa edad nga 48

Si Mercy Sunot, lead vocalist sa OPM rock band nga Aegis, namatay sa edad nga 48 human sa pakigbisog batok sa breast ug lung cancer.

Gikumpirma sa banda nga Aegis mismo pamaagi sa usa ka Facebook post ang iyang kamatayon samtang nagpasalamat sila kang Sunot alang sa iyang kontribusyon sa banda.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Mercy, one of the beloved vocalists of AEGIS Band. She bravely fought her battle with cancer but has now found peace and rest,” matud sa ilang post.

“Mercy’s voice wasn’t just a part of AEGIS—it was a voice that brought comfort, joy, and strength to so many. She has touched countless lives, inspiring fans and lifting spirits with every song she sang. Her passion, warmth, and unforgettable presence on stage will forever be cherished in our hearts,” padayon sa caption.

Ang OPM band nangayo usab sa mga fans nga hinumduman si Sunot alang sa musical legacy nga iyang gibilin.

“Let us come together to celebrate the incredible life she lived and the legacy she leaves behind. Mercy, thank you for the music, the love, and the memories. You will be deeply missed,” tapos sa post.

Sa laing bahin, nagbaha karun ang mga tribute gikan sa mga fans ug mga higala sa industriya aron saulogon ang legacy ug memorya ni Sunot.

Ang kanhi aktres ug “That’s Entertainment” alumna nga si Bunny Paras nag-post usab sa social media aron maghatag og tribute sa namatay nga lead vocalist.

“Nakaka sad naman (it’s so sad) huhu paalam Mercy Sunot you’re so beautiful… mahigpit na yakap (tight hugs) #Aegis to your whole family and friends. I’m so sorry to hear this sad news. Mercy, you were so full of life and very beautiful, such a wonderful voice and just warm and happy personality. My deepest condolences and prayers,” gisulat ni Paras.

Niadtong Nobyembre 16, ang miyembro sa Aegis nahimong emosyonal samtang naghangyo sa mga fans nga mag-ampo alang kaniya human sa kritikal nga operasyon sa baga.

Nisikat ang banda nga Aegis tung ’90s pinaagi sa mga hit songs nga “Halik,” “Sayang na Sayang,” ug “Luha.”

Ang ilahang mga gipakita usab sa usa ka musical nga “Rak of Aegis.”

Ang Aegis gilangkuban ni Sunot ug sa iyang mga igsoon nga sila Juliet ug Ken. Apil usab sa Aegis sila Stella Pabico, Rey Abenoja, Rowena Adriano, ug Vilma Goloviogo.

