Cracks visible in Sitio Tagaytay before landslide

Naga City officials have sought the help of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Central Visayas (MGB-7) in August to check on the crack found on the mountains of Sitio Tagaytay, Barangay Tinaan.

The crack continued to increase in size, causing fear among the residents.

Some residents even evacuated when it started to rain on Wednesday night (September 19) because of fear for their safety.

But Atty. Gerardo Mahusay, Chief of Finance and Administrative Division and Officer in Charge of the Office of the Regional Director of MGB-7, sent a communication to Naga City Mayor Kristine Chiong on August 29 to assure her that there was nothing to worry.

Mahusay said in his letter to Chiong that the cracks were not related to nearby mining operations.

He also said that the cracks do not pose an imminent danger to the neighboring community.

In an interview, Mahusay clarified that what he issued on August 29 was only based on the initial findings of their inspection made on the same day.

He was supposed to issue a final report on Thursday (September 20) based on a second inspection conducted on Wednesday (September 19).

Mahusay, however, could not yet explain the content of their second report. He said that the copy of the report was with his field personnel.

He explained that his role was only to sign the reports.