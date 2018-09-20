Cebu City bags gold in Batang Pinoy triple jump
BAGUIO CITY- Abellana National School’s Rex Amamampang, who represented Cebu City, clinched the gold medal in the boys triple jump event in the ongoing PSC Batang Pinoy National Finals 2018 at the Baguio Athletic Bowl.
Amamampang jumped 13.69 meters to bag the gold.
Fellow Cebu City athlete Rick Angelo Sotto claimed the bronze with his 13.45-m jump.
The silver went to Dasmariñas, Cavite’s Charles Antones after he posted a 13.55-m jump.
