The Candidates: Cebu City North and Oslob

Dianne Padillo

Age: 22

City: Cebu City North

Work: Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Chairman

Title: Ms. Siglakas 2011 first runner-up

ALTHOUGH she feels pressured, Dianne Padillo is at the same time excited about being part of of Binibining Cebu 2018.

”Just by looking at the ‘ungo na sa pageant’ (experienced) candidates, I learned something new from them. Yes I am a beginner, but it will not be a hindrance to chasing my dreams,” she said.

As a tourism graduate, Padillo recommends the Sirao Garden, Temple of Leah, Tops Lookout, Taoist Temple, Cebu Cathedral, Casa Gorordo, Museo Sugbo, and Fort San Pedro as among the must-visit places in Cebu City North.

“Its old churches, museums, cathedrals, and monument remind us of its legacy that has endured for centuries,” she said.

She also encourages visitors to experience the Sinulog Festival, the grandest festival in the country in honor of Señor Sto. Niño, which takes place in January.

Rubby Clavel Verano

Age: 20

Town: Oslob

Course: Airline Management (Indiana Aerospace

University)

Title: Miss Oslob 2017

JOINING Binibining Cebu 2018 is Rubby Clavel Verano’s way of promoting her advocacies–environmental awareness and responsible tourism.

“I will be using social media in promoting my town and tourism in Cebu,” she said.

Known for whale shark watching, Oslob has been attracting local and international visitors.

The town is also the home of Sumilon Island, a 24-hectare island off the coast of the fishing village of Bancogon, which is known for its crystal clear waters and powdery-fine white shores.