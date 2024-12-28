CESAFI: USJ-R, LDCU apologize over EJ Agbong’s case

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) and Liceo de Cagayan University (LDCU) have issued a joint statement addressing the controversy surrounding their former student-athlete, Evan Jose Agbong.

The incident, involving the falsification of Agbong’s school transcript of records (TOR), allowed him to join the USJ-R Jaguars for the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 23 basketball tournament.

The statement comes more than a year after the controversy marred the CESAFI Season 23 Men’s Basketball Tournament, leading to widespread scrutiny of the league and USJ-R.

Following an investigation, CESAFI officials confirmed that Agbong had falsified his academic records with assistance from an insider at Liceo de Cagayan University.

The falsified records reportedly altered his grades, enabling him to meet eligibility requirements for the league.

As a result, Agbong was immediately disqualified to play for the USJ-R Jaguars. CESAFI also handed an indefinite suspension to Jaguars head coach Melo Banua and a separate suspension for fellow coach James Clifford Racines and forfeited three games in which Agbong participated. The forfeitures ultimately eliminated USJ-R from the Final Four contention that season.

MISCONDUCT

Agbong then issued a letter of apology for his actions, stating that he only did it out of desperation to give his family a better future. He claimed that he was the only person involved in the incident and cleared the names of Banua and Racines.

In their joint statement, USJ-R and LDCU took full accountability for the incident.

“We take full responsibility for this misconduct committed by our former student-athlete,” read part of the statement.

“We are committed to implementing the necessary measures to ensure that this does not happen again in the future.”

FAILING GRADES

The CESAFI investigation, led by commissioner and lawyer Boyet Velez, revealed that Agbong did not meet the league’s 60% passing grade requirement.

Records showed that five of the six subjects he enrolled in at Liceo de Cagayan were dropped, and he received a failing grade of 5.0 in the remaining subject. The falsified transcript, however, indicated that he had passed and was eligible to play.

Acknowledging the gravity of the incident and its impact on their reputations, both universities pledged to uphold their core values and reaffirmed their commitment to providing quality, community-oriented education rooted in Christian principles.

Despite the setback, the USJ-R Jaguars managed to restore some pride this season by clinching third place in the CESAFI Men’s Basketball Tournament under the guidance of their new head coach, Julius Cadavis.

