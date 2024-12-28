FACES OF CEBU: Rex Abrenilla, 44, seasoned racer for Toyota Team Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Toyota Team Cebu (TCC), a cornerstone of Cebu’s car racing scene, is undergoing a generational shift as it hands over the reins from its legendary Cebuano drivers to a fresh wave of talented racers.

One of the new breed of TCC’s drivers is Rex Abrenilla, a multi-faceted and accomplished driver poised to stamp class in the prestigious Toyota Vios Cup.

The 44-year-old Abrenilla has built an impressive career spanning multiple racing disciplines, including drag racing, drifting, time attack, and autocross.

Despite entering the Toyota Vios Cup scene later in his career, he proved his mettle by securing third place overall in the promotional class of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup’s 2024 season last November.

Abrenilla stood tall among seasoned competitors, finishing behind Julia Delos Angeles and Bong Garbes, who claimed second and first place, respectively.

Rex Abrenilla: Background

Before his rise in the national circuit, Abrenilla was already a a well-known racer in Cebu’s local racing scene. He clinched the overall championship in the Power of Atty Time Attack Challenge’s 2024 season super street category and emerged as the final race champion in the same series.

“I’m a rookie for this team; this was my first time competing in this race,” Abrenilla shared.

“I’m aiming to achieve more wins for TCC, especially the championship. I’ll work hard to secure more victories.”

Abrenilla’s journey into the adrenaline-fueled world of circuit racing began in 2022 at the Clark International Speedway. Over time, he honed his skills and earned his spot among TCC’s elite lineup, joining rising stars Johndale Seniedo Dyenghong and Jarond Mesina.

Eyeing sporting class

For Abrenilla, being part of TCC—a team synonymous with excellence in Philippine motorsports—is both a privilege and a responsibility.

“It’s a huge honor to represent a team with such a rich championship tradition,” said Abrenilla, who also runs Ubec Mags, a popular automotive shop in Cebu and Davao specializing in car services, accessories, and racing equipment.

Looking ahead to 2025, Abrenilla is set to advance to the more competitive sporting class. Aware of the challenges, he is committed to rigorous preparation to ensure his continued success.

“I need more practice and improved physical fitness. Losing weight and building stamina are essential because the sporting class is a whole different level with tougher competitors,” he explained.

With his eyes set on the future, Abrenilla is not only racing for personal glory but also carrying forward the legacy of Toyota Team Cebu.