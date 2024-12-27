Miel Fajardo’s WBO Global title loss in Tanzania raises questions

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The hard-hitting Miel “Silent Assassin” Fajardo fell short in his bid to claim the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global flyweight title against hometown favorite Mchanja Yohana in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania, on Thursday night, December 26.

Fajardo, a 24-year-old knockout artist reputed to hold the world’s fastest KO record, found himself on the losing end of a highly contested match. All three judges ruled in favor of Yohana, awarding him the WBO Global title with a unanimous decision of 116-111.

The fight’s outcome has sparked intrigue and debate. Fajardo delivered a pivotal moment in the fifth round, landing a clean left hook that floored Yohana as the Tanzanian attempted to retreat.

Although Yohana managed to beat the referee’s count and resume the bout, the knockdown raised eyebrows among Filipino boxing fans, many of whom expected it to decisively shift the momentum in Fajardo’s favor.

Despite the knockdown, Yohana maintained a calculated approach, utilizing sharp jabs that left Fajardo’s right eye swollen and nearly shut by the later rounds.

Fajardo, however, remained relentless. Acting as the aggressor throughout the 12-round battle, he landed powerful blows that kept Yohana on the defensive. The partisan Tanzanian crowd cheered Yohana on, creating an intense atmosphere that may have influenced the judges’ scoring.

The loss marks Fajardo’s second career defeat, leaving him with a professional record of 11 wins (10 by knockout) and two losses.

Meanwhile, Yohana, who previously fought and lost in Cebu against Milan Melindo last year, improved his record to 18 wins (13 by knockout), six losses, and one draw.

The decision has sparked an outcry among Filipino boxing fans, many of whom took to social media to voice their frustrations. Critics argue that the bout exemplifies the significant disadvantages Filipino fighters often face when competing in Africa, citing allegations of hometown bias and questionable officiating.

