Comelec disqualifies ex-Albay guv from seeking fresh mandate

MANILA – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has disqualified ex-Albay guv Noel Rosal from running for the same position in the upcoming May 2025 polls.

In a 17-page decision promulgated on Dec. 27, the Comelec Second Division cited Rosal’s dismissal by the Office of the Ombudsman in December 2022 for violating the Local Government Code (LGC).

“Being dismissed from service, Respondent is disqualified under Sec. 40 (b) of the LGC, which disqualifies any person running for a local elective post, who was removed from office as a result of an administrative case,” the ruling stated.

The disqualification of the ex-Albay guv stemmed from a petition filed by Josefino Dioquino, who argued that Rosal’s dismissal rendered the former official ineligible to run for office.

READ:

“The Joint Resolution of the Ombudsman found Respondent guilty of grave misconduct, oppression, and two counts of conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, and was meted the penalty of dismissal from service,” the Comelec noted.

Rosal, who filed his certificate of candidacy in October to run again for governor, has appealed the Ombudsman’s decision.

However, the poll body emphasized that the dismissal was immediately executory and unaffected by the appeal.

The ex-Albay guv served as governor after winning the May 2022 elections but was dismissed later “in relation with the disbursement and release of government funds during the prohibited period before a regular election.” (Philippine News Agency)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP