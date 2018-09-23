Bantilan, Bacon are September Bowlers of the Month

ROLAND Bantilan and senior kegler Baby Bacon topped the Cebu Tenpin Bowling Association (Cetba) Friday Group Bowler of the Month competition for September last Friday at the SM City Cebu Bowling Center.

Bantilan finished with a total score of 1,044 pinfalls top the Men’s Division. Bacon topped the Women’s Division with 1,006 pinfalls.

Joseph Yu (1,009) and Fred Torrequemada (989) were runners up in the men’s division. Second and third in the distaff side were Cynthia Uybengkee (987) and Johna Calipay (896).