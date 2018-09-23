Vipers tie Sharks at the top

THE TELEPERFORMANCE Vipers walloped the ePerformax Reds, 85-66, to gain a share of the lead in the standings in the 2018 Tanduay Athletics E-Leagues for Basketball on Saturday at the City Sports Club-Cebu.

The Vipers’ win, their eighth in nine tries, put them right at the top, alongside the idle Accenture Sharks.

The Reds dropped to 2-7 (win-loss).

Kevin Clark Navaja led the team in scoring with 20 points while Gamaliel Bas had 12 points, 11 rebounds, five steals, three assists and two blocked shots.

In the Evo League, the Dreamscape Lions remain unscathed, winning their eighth game in a row after beating the JP Morgan and Chase Bankers, 73-53.

Chiseled forward Ralph Belarmino led the way for the Lions with 19 points and 10 rebounds while Dom Ortega and John Arriesgado had 13 and 11 markers, respectively.

The Bankers fell to 5-3.

The Kyocera Frontiers kept in step with the leader with a 103-41 humiliation of the Streamline Kangaroos.

The writing was already on the wall early as the Frontiers zoomed ahead, 58-18, at halftime.

Matthew Grafilo led Kyocera with 23 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and four steals as the Frontiers boosted their record to 6-1.

Streamline remains winless in six games.

The Contact Solutions Lemurs also outlasted the Optum Knights, 65-60, for their fourth win in six games. Optum dropped to 3-4.