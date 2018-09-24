Mga palusot

Thanks to social media, I was able to listen in yesterday to the press conference of Mayor Kristine Chiong local chief executive of Naga City, site of the massive landslide which is sure to haunt this southern town for years to come.

The short segment streamed and recorded via Facebook centered on the question on why the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGS) failed to avert the disaster despite her own efforts in calling the agency’s attention to the concerns aired by the people of Sitio Tagaytay and Sindulan in Barangay Tinaan.

Reports say that two weeks before the tragedy, residents living near the Apo Cement plant have noticed cracks in sitio Tagaytay. As we know, the massive landslide occurred in Sitio Sindulan at around 6 a.m. on September 20. The tragedy claimed more than 50 lives, and in some cases wiped out entire families. As many as 40 more remain missing as of press time.

The palusot of Mayor Chiong is that her office did try to investigate the situation near the Apo Cement plant. In fact, the probe by the city’s risk reduction and management office yielded a report that virtually validated the complaints of the villagers — about the presence of cracks and fissures in portions of Sitio Tagaytay and Sitio Sindulan.

The report prompted the mayor to issue a cease and desist order addressed to the Apo Land and Quarry Corp. (ALQC), “to immediately stop quarrying activities”. The CDO was complemented by an order for MGB-7 to conduct a joint inspection and technical assessment with barangay officials and members of the ALQC which took place on August 29.

The output of the inspection was a report addressed to the mayor which said the fissures found in Sitio Tagaytay, Barangay Tinaan, Naga City were a “natural phenomenon” and “unrelated to mining.” It also contained the agency decision which said that, “The present nature, the number, and the distribution of cracks/fissures in the subject site are not considered critical and do not pose imminent danger to the neighboring community.”

Mayor Chiong is saying that she took the necessary action but it was MGB’s decision. The agency’s own palusot is they have actually prepared a report that would have ordered an evacuation of people living in Sitio Sindulan but it was overtaken by the tragedy.

Really?

About a week before the landslide, MGB-7 Regional Director Alburo was in the news, stressing the importance for LGUs to review their respective geohazard maps. This was last September 15when he urged LGUs prone to floodings and landslides to implement necessary measures because Typhoon Ompong brought heavy rains in some parts of Central Visayas.

Alburo was quoted in the Manila Bulletin report as having advised officials “to use the information, findings and recommendations provided along with the geohazard maps to enhance disaster risk reduction efforts.”

He even identified the flood-prone areas in Naga City as Barangays Alpaco, Bairan, Inayagan, Langtad, Lutac, Mainit, Tagjaquimit, and Tinaan as well as 12 barangays in Talisay City.

Imagine an agency chief issuing warnings but setting it aside in a specific case despite the red flag hoisted by the geohazard map, the weather and evidence in the area. Why Mayor Chiong gave in to the agency’s decision despite her owns constituents’ pleas are tough questions that need clear answers but only time will tell if they are forthcoming.

