UC Webmasters dominate Cebu City Olympics’ track relay events

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters showcased their dominance in the secondary division relay events of the 32nd Cebu City Olympics track meet on Sunday, January 5.

The Webmasters, who had already secured 11 gold medals over the first two days of the meet, added four more by clinching victories in both the secondary boys’ and girls’ 4×100-meter and 4×400-meter relay events that were held at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) oval.

This stellar performance brought their total gold medal haul to 15 in the three-day meet. Originally scheduled for December 13, the event was postponed by nearly a month to allow the repair and curing of the CCSC’s rubberized oval.

Myles Andre Tutor, Zhabdiel Navaja, Sean Kyle Carillo, and Nexxus Ezequiel Tabar spearheaded UC’s boys’ relay team. Tutor emerged as UC’s most decorated trackster, amassing five gold medals after also winning three individual events in the 400m run, 100m dash, and 200m dash.

In the secondary girls’ division, UC’s relay team consisted of Ken Amber Tutor, Angel Jia Sevilleno, Alyssa Daffodil Tabar, Jasrain Mizzy Noval, and Jordine Cliane Gairanod. Tutor and Sevilleno each secured four gold medals, winning two individual events apiece. Tutor excelled in the 100m and 200m dashes, while Sevilleno dominated the 400m and 800m runs. Tabar also earned four gold medals, showcasing her prowess in the 100m and 400m hurdles.

Adding a familiar dimension to UC’s triumphs, Myles Andre, Ken Amber, and Angel Jia are siblings and children of former Cebuana elite runner Christy Sevilleno Tutor, a notable figure in Cebu’s running scene.

ELEMENTARY DIVISION

In the elementary division, Unit 4 swept the girls’ 4x100m and 4x400m relays. Meanwhile, Unit 6 claimed the boys’ 4x100m relay title, and Unit 8 triumphed in the 4x400m relay.

An unusual situation arose during the awarding ceremony, as winning athletes had to temporarily borrow medals for photo opportunities. The meet manager explained that the medals designated for the track events had not yet been distributed, but assured that the athletes would receive their awards in due course.

All gold medalists from the 32nd Cebu City Olympics track competition will join the city’s contingent in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) meet in February, set to take place in Bayawan City.

