Victim’s mother: Accused tried to settle trafficking case

A detained Russian national and two others are now in hot water after their attempt to influence a complainant to settle a child trafficking case.

Empee (not her real name) is the mother of one of the children who were reportedly abused by Dmitri Nikouline.

Nikouline was arrested for human trafficking and child abuse charges in Consolacion town, Cebu last May.

Empee said the foreigner tried to settle the case and promised to give three years of support to her child.

The two mothers of the other rescued children also convinced Empee to accept Nikouline’s offer.

Empee, who refused the settlement, is now asking the Children’s Legal Bureau (CLB) to file appropriate cases to against the accused and the two mothers.