Envi advocates, victim’s relatives call to stop quarry operations

Environmental advocates and relatives of the landslide victims in Naga City, Cebu on Tuesday staged a rally in front of Apo Cemex plant in Barangay Tinaan and at the city hall, echoing their calls for the company to stop its quarry operations.

Cherry Candol, one of the rallyists, said her cousin, Genaro, who works as a watchman for Apo Land and Quarry Corp. (ALQC), was among those who were covered in soil and debris in Sitio Tagaytay.

She pleaded for ALQC and the rescuers to retrieve her cousin’s body and the others who were trapped in Sitio Tagaytay.

Candol, who resides in the nearby village of Pangdan, said they also worry for their safety because the mountain behind their home was also quarried and has manifested cracks.

As of 12 noon on Tuesday (September 25), at least 66 bodies were dug out from the landslide area.