Expect changes in mining, quarry requirements – MGB-7

With the landslide incident in Naga City, there will be changes in the requirements for mining and quarry operations.

Engr. Armando Malicse, chief of the Mine and Safety Environment and Social Development of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Central Visayas (MGB-7), said that around 11 geologists and mining engineers from their Central Office and MIMAROPA region are now deployed in Barangay Tinaan to conduct an investigation and to determine the cause of the landslide.

Seven teams of experts were also deployed in the whole region to review existing guidelines in the mining and quarry operations.