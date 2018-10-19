Man killed by unidentified assailants in Sibonga

Authorities in Sibonga town, Cebu are still clueless on the identity of the assailants who killed a 27-year-old suspect for illegal discharge of firearms in Barangay Bahay at past 10 a.m. on Thursday (October 18).

Senior Police (Spo3)Antonio Sanchez, duty desk officer of Sibonga Police Station identified the dead person as Jhonrey Caballero, 27, and a resident in Sitio Liboo of the same barangay.

Caballero was shot after he attended a hearing at the barangay hall concerning the allegations against him.

At least two unidentified assailants riding on board a motorcycle were seen by witnesses in the area.

Caballero sustained multiple gunshot wounds which resulted to his death.