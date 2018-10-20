Hadjirasul is new executive judge

THE Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Cebu City has a new executive judge.

Judge Macaundas Hadjirasul of the RTC Branch 8 was chosen by the Supreme Court to lead the local judiciary, replacing Judge Gilbert Moises who completed his stint as executive judge.

Hadjirasul used to be the chairperson of the committee on security of the Cebu City courthouse and is currently handling illegal drug cases.

Appointed as first vice executive was Judge Soliver Peras who once served as executive judge.

Judges Pamela Baring and Marlon Jay Moneva were named second and third vice executives in Cebu City, respectively.

The executive judge was tasked to take charge of the administrative work of the Supreme Court in all first and second level courts.

The high court chose executive judges and vice executive judges on the basis of administrative qualifications, experience, ability and seniority in the station.

They shall serve for two years unless their designations are revoked earlier by the Supreme Court.