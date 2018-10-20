PRO-7 chief: More cops on streets

Enhance more police visibility on the streets and intensify operations on areas believed to be hideouts of suspected thieves and robbers.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director, gave this order to chiefs of police stations in the region especially since the holiday season was drawing near.

Sinas said in a press briefing on Friday that he was directing all city and provincial directors in the region to review and adjust the deployment of their personnel to implement this order.

“Nagkadool ang pasko, we always expect nga daghan petty crimes kaning mga kawat ug snatching (As Christmas draws near, we always expect that petty crimes will increase like robberies and snatching),” said Sinas.

He also said that he would want more police officers deployed in the streets especially in the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay and Lapu-Lapu to deter theft and robbery incidents.

“During these times daghang mangadto sa mga malls mag sale mao na atong pagatutukan (During these times many people will flock to the malls since there will be more sale promotions, so we will also focus on that),” said Sinas.

He said that he had already requested additional personnel from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RFMB-7) to augment the personnel of metro Cebu police stations so that they could have more men to deploy on the streets.

Aside from more police visibility on the streets, Sinas also ordered chiefs of the police stations in the region to conduct more raids and operations on places believed to be hideouts of robbers and thieves.

“Adtoon nato ang identify nga lugar nga didto managan mga kawatan. Mao na atong targeton sa atong operations (We will go to the areas which were identified as hideouts of these thieves and robbers. We will target those areas in our operations),” said Sinas.

Aside from that, he also asked the public to be more vigilant and to avoid showing off what they have in public to prevent being a target for criminals such as pickpockets and robbers.