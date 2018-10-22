Minor arrested for selling drugs in Cebu City

A 17-year-old member of a fraternity was arrested for selling drugs in an operation by the drug enforcement unit of San Nicolas police station in Cebu City at past 1 a.m. on Monday (October 22).

The minor, who is a resident of Barangay Suba, Cebu City, was caught selling illegal drugs with an estimated worth of P28,000.

Chief Insp. Allan Rosario, police station commander, said he did not expect that a minor is engaged in selling drugs.

The activities of the suspect were reported to the police in a text message.

The minor was brought to the jail facility of San Nicolas police station.