Cebu City: Man tries to film woman taking a bath, gets caught, jailed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 20-year-old promodiser was arrested after he was caught trying to allegedly film using his cellphone a 24-year-old woman taking a bath inside a bathroom in a boarding house in Sitio Pundok Gamay Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City.

The incident happened at past 7 a.m. today, December 30.

Initial pollice investigation showed that the woman was in the middle of taking a bath inside the bathroom of the boarding house in Cebu City when she noticed a cellphone in the area near the top of the door.

According to police in the report, the woman hurriedly covered herself, went out the bathroom and confronted her board mate about it and this was after she recognized who owned the cellphone.

The board mate allegedly eventually admitted to putting that cellphone or mobile phone inside the bathroom.

The woman then told her husband about what happened, who then did a citizen’s arrest. They then brought the suspect to the Mambaling Police Station where he was turned over and detained.

According to police that the suspect would be facing a charge of violating Republic Act No. 9995 or the Anti-Photo and Voyeurism Act of 2009.

Those found guilty for this crime may face imprisonment of at least 3 years or a fine of at least P100,000 or both.

