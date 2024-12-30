Bogo City fire kills 1-year-old girl

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- A one-year-old girl was killed in a fire that engulfed her home in Purok Periko, Brgy. Taytayan in Bogo City in northern Cebu on Sunday, December 29.

Fire investigators from the Bogo City Fire Station said that the child, who was identified as Rhea Mae Flores Vera Cruz was sleeping in their home when the fire broke out at 3:45 p.m.

One of her neighbors, Madelyn Ngoho, saw their burning home and called for assistance from authorities.

However, upon the arrival of personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), the house, that was made of light materials, was already burned down.

During their investigation, authorities learned that the child was left alone in their house since his father, Ruel, was working as a delivery truck driver in Brgy. Don Pedro Rodriguez, also in Bogo City.

Meanwhile, the child’s mother was working as a house helper in Manila.

The child was left at home with her four siblings, who were playing in an internet cafe when the fire broke out.

As of this writing, fire investigators continue to determine the cause of the fire that destroyed P2, 000 worth of properties. | with a report from Paul Lauro

