In Tabogon, ma tries to save son from burning home but both died

CEBU CITY, Philippines – She already managed to get to safety but a mother in Tabogon town, northern Cebu returned to their burning home to rescue her seven-year-old son.

Unfortunately, both died in the fire that broke out in their home on Monday, December 30.

The victims were identified as Mylene Tul-id Lubanga, 33, and Regil Kent Tul-id Lubanga, 7.

The remains of both the mother and child were found inside a cabinet, reports from fire investigators stated.

Initial findings showed that a brownout had occurred in the Lubanga’s residence in Purok Nangka, Brgy. Ilihan around 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 29.

When the flames erupted, Mylene had reportedly fled to safety. But reports showed that the mother, upon realizing that her son was left inside the burning house, tried to rush back.

However, Mylene failed to get out of the fire on time. She and her son, Regil, were reportedly trapped.

In the meantime, fire officials continue to investigate into the incident, which includes verifying reports that the fire may have been caused by an unattended candle.

Tabogon is a third-class municipality located 86 kilometers northeast of Cebu City.

