Air Force man, mistress caught by wife, land in jail in Lapu-Lapu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An active member of the Philippine Air Force landed in detention after he was caught spending time with his alleged mistress in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu on Monday, Dec. 30.

On Sunday evening, Dec. 29, police in Lapu-Lapu City responded to a complaint filed by a 42-year-old woman who accused her husband of having illicit affairs.

The husband turned out to be an active member of the Philippine Air Force.

CDN Digital has decided not to divulge the identities of all parties involved for privacy and security purposes.

According to reports from the Lapu-Lapu City Police Station, the wife told police that she received a tip from a friend, claiming to have spotted her 41-year-old husband with another woman.

The victim also told the police that she had long suspected that her husband had a mistress, adding that she had been lied to multiple times.

The police then proceeded to Brgy. Agus, also in Lapu-Lapu City, where the suspect was reportedly spotted with his mistress.

A few hours later, at approximately 1 a.m. the next day, Monday, authorities managed to track down the suspect and his mistress inside the latter’s rented boarding house in Sitio Malinao, also in Brgy. Agus.

Police said they caught the suspect sleeping with his mistress, who was a 38-year-old seamstress.

Both the suspect and his mistress are currently under the custody of Lapu-Lapu City Police Station.

The former may face charges of concubinage while adultery for the latter.

