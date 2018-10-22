Man killed by unknown gunman in Mambaling

A 21-year-old man was shot dead in Sitio Continental Barangay Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City on Monday afternoon (October 22).

Edward Hugo, the victim, was sitting outside his house when an unidentified man fired shots at him.

Hugo sustained wounds on his head and other parts of his body which resulted to his death.

Chief Insp. Randy Caballes, Mambaling police station commander, said they are now investigating the motive in the killing of the victim.

Duljo-Fatima Barangay Captain Elmer Abella revealed that the victim was reported previously as a drug user and seller.