HONDA CARS CEBU INC: Celebrating 26 years with a bang

Honda car owners were in for a treat when Honda Cars Cebu Inc. (HCCI) celebrated 26 years via a fun-filled day of activities last September 29, 2018.

The celebration was divided into four parts; first was the awarding of loyal customers who have acquired a good number of Honda vehicles over the years, second was the awarding of loyal customers who have placed their trust and confidence on the Honda Cars service team over the years, third was the holding of an ECORUN activity that brought Honda owners from the Honda Cars Cebu showroom in Cebu City to Danao City and back, and fourth was the displaying of two vintage Honda cars at the dealership.

Surely the success of the business weights heavily on the good number of loyal clients over the years. This year was quite special since HCCI, which has branches in Cebu, Mandaue, Iloilo, Negros Occidental, and Cagayan de Oro, thought of giving back to the clients through an awarding ceremony along side a token of appreciation for their loyalty over the past 26 years and counting.

The awardees were proud to be part of the Honda Cars family, since one doesn’t just buy a car at Honda Cars but becomes an integral part of the growing family.

What has set HCCI apart from other game players in the automotive industry is the values that it upholds. Over the years the company strives to work on providing the best service alongside introducing great products in the Visayas-Mindanao regions.

The Honda Cars ECORUN 2018 had over 30 participants who were divided into different categories.

Winners of the activity had a great time as they also had an opportunity to win raffle prizes which was surely a great treat for them being car enthusiast. Many of them appreciated the activity that emphasized how Honda Cars cares for the environment. It was also an opportunity for them to foster camaraderie.

Five-year warranty

The celebration carries on this month as HCCI holds regular weekend open house events, where select limited offers such as additional P20,000 discounts given upon the reservation on that day.

Another promo for the month is the five-year warranty for those who will reserve from October 1 to November 30, 2018.

Those interested can visit the HCCI Cebu dealership along A. Soriano Avenue at the North Reclamation Area or the Mandaue dealership along AS Fortuna Street. One can also follow the HCCI Facebook pages to know the latest updates of promos and activities of the company.