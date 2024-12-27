Firecracker injuries climb to 69 as DOH reports 26 new cases

DOH says 26 more people hurt due to firecrackers post-Christmas Day

FILE PHOTO: A firecracker and fireworks store in Dulag, Leyte, in this undated photo. – The Department of Health (DOH) said 26 more people were injured due to firecrackers on Thursday, December 26, 2024. (Photo from PNP Region 8)

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) reported 26 new firecracker injuries on December 26, bringing the total this month to 69.

Of the sum, 58 victims were aged 19 and below while 11 were aged 20 and above. Sixty-five of them were males while four were females, the DOH added.

Fifty-one individuals were injured while actively using firecrackers, while the wounds of 59 out of the 69 victims were caused by illegal firecrackers, particularly “boga” or a homemade cannon.

The DOH said the figures were gathered from their sentinel sites, or hospitals designated to monitor health-related emergencies, from December 22 to 6 a.m. on December 26.

The DOH cautioned the public anew against using firecrackers, noting that its effects include:

Death or serious injuries

Amputation of finger, hands, or other parts of the body

Blindness or eye irritation

Deafness caused by loudness of explosion of firecrackers

Permanent respiratory illness due to lead, sulfur dioxide, carbon dioxide, and carbon monoxide

Poisoning from consumption of any parts of firecrackers

Skin burns that can cause permanent scars and damage in the body

The DOH previously issued the following tips to avoid firecracker injuries or problems this season:

Do not use firecrackers

Report users or sellers of illegal firecrackers

Do not pick up or light firecrackers scattered on the streets

Keep children away from poison and gunpowder products such as small firecrackers, which they can ingest

Use alternative noise sources such as drums, pots, or do karaoke with family and friends

Supervise children and other young people to avoid using firecrackers

Watch a community fireworks display from your LGU

Be prepared and make sure to have a first aid kit in case of firework injuries

Immediately call 911 or 1555 in cases of emergency

