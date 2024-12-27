cdn mobile

Firecracker injuries climb to 69 as DOH reports 26 new cases

By: Dianne Sampang - @inquirerdotnet December 27,2024 - 10:50 AM

Firecrackers in Cebu City: How is business going so far in SRP?

LOOK: Various kinds of firecrackers are displayed near the bay walk at the South Road Properties. | CDN FILE PHOTO/Dave Cuizon

DOH says 26 more people hurt due to firecrackers post-Christmas Day
FILE PHOTO: A firecracker and fireworks store in Dulag, Leyte, in this undated photo. – The Department of Health (DOH) said 26 more people were injured due to firecrackers on Thursday, December 26, 2024. (Photo from PNP Region 8)

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) reported 26 new firecracker injuries on December 26, bringing the total this month to 69.

Of the sum, 58 victims were aged 19 and below while 11 were aged 20 and above. Sixty-five of them were males while four were females, the DOH added.

Fifty-one individuals were injured while actively using firecrackers, while the wounds of 59 out of the 69 victims were caused by illegal firecrackers, particularly “boga” or a homemade cannon.

READ: DOH: Injuries from illegal firecrackers up this 2024

The DOH said the figures were gathered from their sentinel sites, or hospitals designated to monitor health-related emergencies, from December 22 to 6 a.m. on December 26.

The DOH cautioned the public anew against using firecrackers, noting that its effects include:

  • Death or serious injuries
  • Amputation of finger, hands, or other parts of the body
  • Blindness or eye irritation
  • Deafness caused by loudness of explosion of firecrackers
  • Permanent respiratory illness due to lead, sulfur dioxide, carbon dioxide, and carbon monoxide
  • Poisoning from consumption of any parts of firecrackers
  • Skin burns that can cause permanent scars and damage in the body

The DOH previously issued the following tips to avoid firecracker injuries or problems this season:

  • Do not use firecrackers
  • Report users or sellers of illegal firecrackers
  • Do not pick up or light firecrackers scattered on the streets
  • Keep children away from poison and gunpowder products such as small firecrackers, which they can ingest
  • Use alternative noise sources such as drums, pots, or do karaoke with family and friends
  • Supervise children and other young people to avoid using firecrackers
  • Watch a community fireworks display from your LGU
  • Be prepared and make sure to have a first aid kit in case of firework injuries
  • Immediately call 911 or 1555 in cases of emergency

 

 

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Department of Health (DOH), firecracker-related injuries
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.