LTO activates Oplan Undas 2018

In a bid to maximize multiple media platforms and increase public awareness on road safety and transport updates, the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) on Monday launched Oplan Undas 2018.

Oplan Undas 2018, according to transport head Victor Caindec, will enable those on the road to access emergency responders by dialing their hotlines.

The hotlines:

Landline: (032) 256-2745(032) 266-1304(032) 263-0595

Mobile: 0918-807-35020928-524-0058

Netizens may also send their concerns to the LTO-7’s Facebook page or to lto7actioncenter@gmail.com.

All concerns, information, and delegation will be collated in a centralized command center, while patrollers will be deployed to continuosly send feedback on the traffic situation in their areas.

Leaflets and flyers containing traffic do’s and don’ts will be distributed to motorists.

Meanwhile, Eduardo Montealto, Jr., head of the Land Transportation, Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) reminded the public to report any illegal practices of drivers such as trip cutting and overloading.

Jonathan Tumulak, terminal manager of the South Bus Terminal (SBT), said he has requested LGUs to station their red-plate service buses at the SBT to service stranded passengers.