Roads near Mandaue’s cemeteries to be closed

ROADS leading to the four major cemeteries in Mandaue City will be closed for four days from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 to ease traffic congestion during the All Souls’ Day and All Saints’ Day break.

Glenn Antigua, the chief of operations of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) identified the four cemeteries as Mandaue Municipal Cemetery, Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Cemetery, Grosmar Memorial Garden and Manpark, which are all situated in Barangay Guizo.

Starting on Wednesday (Oct. 31) 6 a.m., vehicles will not be allowed to use B.B. Cabahug, F.B. Cabahug, A.S. Fortuna Extension and F. Rosal in Barangay Guizo until Nov. 3 at 12 midnight.

Jeepneys from Lapu-Lapu City turning left at B.B. Cabahug St., will be redirected to M.C. Briones highway and back to D.M. Cortes at the North Reclamation Area (NRA) while tricycles plying to and from Maguikay will have to use A.C. Cortes St., and turn right to P. Burgos St.

Antigua said private vehicles can use Highway Seno near Jollibee as an entrance going to Barangay Guizo.

However, private cars carrying elderly and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) will be allowed to use the blocked road but only to load and unload their passengers.

Vehicles will take the A. Del Rosario St. as exit where one lane is designated for parking, said Antigua.

He advised car owners to leave their vehicles and commute going to the cemeteries so as to lessen the anticipated gridlock.