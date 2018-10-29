POLITICAL VISIT

President Rodrigo Duterte to preside over a ‘private dinner’ with political allies in Cebu tonight to preside over a ‘private dinner’ with political allies in Cebu tonight

President Rodrigo Duterte arrives in Cebu today for a private dinner-meeting with his political allies.

Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella confirmed that he was invited to the dinner-meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at the Mandani Bay Hotel in Mandaue City.

The President is meeting with political leaders in Cebu allied with the PDP-Laban.

“But I don’t want to preempt what the President will talk about in the gathering. Let’s just wait after,” Labella said.

Sources said among those invited are Reps. Gwendolyn Garcia and Jonas Cortes. It was not immediately known whether Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing was also invited to the private dinner.

Earlier, the President’s daughter, Davao City Mayor Sarah Duterte-Carpio, signed an alliance with Quisumbing and raised the latter’s hand as a sign of endorsement.

Today’s event, however, is not open for media coverage.

What the Office of the Presidential Assistant of the Visayas (OPAV) confirmed was that Duterte will be in Cebu for a “working visit” and will stay at the Mactan Benito Ebuen Airbase.

Even the Philippine Information Agency – 7 (PIA – 7) sent a statement to reporters that they have not received any advisory from Malacañang regarding the President’s visit today.

Security

At least 800 policemen will be deployed today to secure the visit of President Duterte.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, Police Regional Office director on Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that they received a directive from Camp Crame to be ready for the president’s visit.

“Like what we did in his past visits here in Cebu, we will be deploying 800 to 900 personnel to secure the president,” said Sinas in a press conference on Monday.

Sinas said the forces will come from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) and the Civil Disturbance Management (CDM) unit should a rally be staged during Duterte’s engagement in Cebu.

Red Alert

Sinas said the police force in Central Visayas is on red alert status since noon yesterday until Nov. 3 for the observance of All Saints Day and All Souls Day.

Deployment started Monday evening.

Checkpoints were also conducted in Metro Cebu.

“We will have police security in all cemeteries 24/7,” said Sinas.

Since Central Visayas is on red alert status, all police officers are required to work and their leaves are all canceled starting on Monday until Nov. 3.