Mandaue: JOs, COS workers to get up to P7,000 in incentives this month

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Job order employees (JO) and Contract-of-Service workers (COS) in Mandaue City Hall are set to receive of up to P7,000 gratuity pay this month, after the City Council approved on Monday, Jan. 6 an ordinance implementing the Administrative Order (AO) No. 28 of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

City Councilor Marie Immaline Cortes-Zafra, author of the ordinance and chairperson of the Committee on Appropriations, said that the payroll could now be processed as the ordinance was already approved.

It is expected that the incentive will be distributed within the month.

Cortes-Zafra said that the budget would be sourced from the general fund covering approximately 3,000 city paid JOs and COS in Mandaue.

Lawyer Giovanni Tianero, Mandaue City budget officer, certified on January 2, the availability of funds for the gratuity pay not exceeding P7,000.

This one-time gratuity pay is in line with President Marcos’s AO No. 28, which is intended for JO and COS workers for the fiscal year 2024.

The amount awarded varies based on service duration; those with at least four months of satisfactory service rendered as of December 15 will receive between P5,000 to P7,000.

Specifically, with three to less than four months of service are eligible for up to P6,000, those with two to less than three months can receive up to P5,000, and employees with less than two months of service may get up to P4,000 on a prorated basis.

AO No. 28 aims to acknowledge the contributions and hard work of JO and COS workers within the government.

Prior to the issuance of AO 28, Marcos authorized the grant of a P20,000 Service Recognition Incentive (SRI) to qualified regular government personnel for fiscal year 2024, which also include teachers and military and uniformed personnel.

Additionally, Cortes-Zafra said that the city hall employees are also set to receive a P5,000 salary differential this month following the Executive Order no. 64 series of 2024 of Marcos which provides an updated salary increase to civilian government personnel.

Cortes-Zafra said that the salary would be retroactive to August 2024 to November 2024.

