MCIA on heightened alert for All Saints, Souls Days’ celebration

The Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) is on heightened alert as it expects an influx of passengers in and out of the airport for the All Souls and Saints Days’ celebration.

Lawyer Steve Dicdican, general manager of the airport, said all security and safety units will be manning their areas for 24/7 to guarantee immediate response and prevent untoward incidents.

Help desks have been put in place at the airport terminals to assist the passengers.

The heightened alert status will be in place until Monday, November 5.