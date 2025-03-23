Cebu Classic eyes to snap losing streak vs. San Juan Knights

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Classic is hoping to end their two-game losing skid when they face the San Juan Knights in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) on Monday, March 24, in Nueva Ecija.

The Classics are coming off a tough 69-79 loss to the 1Bataan Risers last March 20 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Prior to that, they suffered a 45-58 defeat at the hands of the Quezon Huskers on March 17 in Bataan.

San Juan, meanwhile, will be making their season debut, led by a mix of seasoned veterans and promising talents.

Former PBA stalwarts Reyniel Hugnatan and Aldrech Ramos are expected to anchor the Knights’ campaign, alongside several Cebuano standouts, including former Chooks-to-Go 3×3 mainstay Dave Ando, former FEU guard Royce Alforque, ex-Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagle Zach Huang, and sharpshooter John Galinato.

The matchup promises to be a Cebuano showdown, as these players will go head-to-head with Cebu Classic’s own core of Shaq Imperial, Jeco Bancale, Limuel Tampus, Dolan Adlawan, Jiesel Tarrosa, and John Jabonete.

Cebu Classic will also be reinforced by key additions such as Dennis Santos, Ken Holmqvist, Rashawn McCarthy, and Paolo Hubalde.

After their clash with the Knights, the Classics will turn their attention to their next assignment against the Manila Batang Quiapo on March 29 in Abra.

Cebu Classic and San Juan’s highly anticipated showdown tips off at 6 p.m.

