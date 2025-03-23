CIT-U, CEC complete playoffs cast in CEL Season 3 play-in tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats and the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons secured the last two playoff spots in the Cesafi Esports League (CEL) Season 3’s Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament.

Both squads emerged as the top two squads in the play-in tournament held last Saturday, March 22, at the CIT-U campus.

CIT-U, which finished third in Group A, kept its playoff hopes alive by winning two of its three scheduled play-in matches.

The Wildcats took down the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers and the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons to punch their ticket to the next round.

Vladymmer John Cabarrubias starred in CIT-U’s win over USPF, earning MVP honors with eight kills, six assists, and only two deaths. In their triumph over UP Cebu, Alvin Datan stepped up and claimed the MVP title with six kills, eight assists, and one death.

The Wildcats came close to sweeping the play-ins but fell short against a determined CEC squad. Elmer Clenista led the Dragons with a flawless performance, registering eight kills and three assists to deny CIT-U a clean sweep.

Clenista also spearheaded CEC’s win over USPF, contributing seven assists and two kills. However, like CIT-U, the Dragons fell one win short of an unbeaten play-ins campaign after being stopped by UP Cebu. Kyle Dominic Olmedo fueled UP Cebu’s lone win with a standout performance of eight kills, two assists, and three deaths.

The playoff matchups for CEL’s MLBB tournament will be announced later this week.

