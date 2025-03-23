PYFBA, San Roque Bogo secure wins in CYBL Chairman’s Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The PYFBA and San Roque Bogo notched impressive victories in the Cebu Youth Basketball League (CYBL) Chairman’s Cup 2025 on Saturday, March 22, at the Cebu Sports Hub in Mandaue City.

Both teams improved to 3-2 in their respective groups. PYFBA edged Salazar Colleges-Salazar Institute of Technology (SC-SIT), 76-71, in Group A, while San Roque Bogo dominated Atty. Dico, 78-67, in Group B.

Khlint VJ Rosal spearheaded PYFBA’s offense with a game-high 28 points, along with six rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal.

Xerex Alejandro, one of the five “Most Valuable Player” (MVP) candidates, also had a solid outing, finishing with 21 points, eight assists, five rebounds, five steals, and one block—despite committing 12 turnovers.

Elvis Dombasi Jr. added a double-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds, five steals, and two assists, anchoring PYFBA’s balanced offensive attack.

On the other hand, Luke Canete led SC-SIT with 14 points and seven boards, while Jake David Guangco chipped in 13 points.

Nicholas Perolino added 10 points, but their efforts were not enough as SC-SIT concluded its Group A campaign with a 1-4 (win-loss) record.

SAN ROQUE BOGO VS ATTY. DICO

In the Group B action of the CYBL, Dexter Paul Bercero fueled San Roque Bogo with a dominant double-double of 17 points, 10 rebounds, five steals, four assists, and one block.

Gian Casas contributed 14 points, five rebounds, and one steal, while three other San Roque Bogo players—Kris Matthew Quilo (11), Jianne Li Bontis (10), and Reginald Garrett (10)—scored in double figures to secure the win.

Despite Carl James Abella’s heroic 21-point, eight-rebound performance, Atty. Dico fell to a 2-3 slate. Abella also recorded three steals, one block, and one assist. John Clyde Undag chipped in 12 points in the losing effort.

PAREF SPRINGDALE VS. SHS-ADC

In another matchup in the CYBL, PAREF Springdale Dynamic Power finally snapped its losing skid by defeating the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, 80-73.

Riche Sarmiento led PAREF Springdale with 26 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Andrew Bucag recorded a solid double-double of 15 points and 16 rebounds, while Florence Lloyd Cawit and Jeffritz Saldua added 16 and 13 points, respectively, to cap off the team’s offensive surge.

Despite Jacob Javelosa’s impressive double-double performance of 21 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, and three steals, the Magis Eagles still fell short.

With the win, PAREF Springdale improved to 1-3, tying with the Magis Eagles in Group B.

