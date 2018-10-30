It’s a trick or treat at Waterfront

Dine at UNO restaurant on October 31 and enjoy a lunch or dinner buffet with Halloween inspired desserts for only Php 998.00 nett per person.

Plus, the diners’ kids’ ages 3 to 11 years old get to roam around the hotel’s different restaurants to collect treats and goodies!

UNO is located at the Gourmet Walk of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino and serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It is open daily for lunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm and from 6:00 pm to 10:30 pm for dinner. For inquiries and reservations, you may call 032 232 6888 locals 8604 and 8605.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino is celebrating its 20th year located at 1 Salinas Dr. Lahug Cebu City. The hotel is one of the well-known landmarks in Cebu City and is the premiere venue for events and conventions in the country. The latest updates are at www.waterfronthotels.com.ph, www.facebook.com/WaterfrontCebu and @waterfrontcebu on Twitter and Instagram. For more information, the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino can be reached at 032 232 6888.