Manila Kendo Club tops Philippine National Kendo Tournament

THE MANILA Kendo Club (MKC) emerged the biggest winner in the 3rd Philippine National Kendo Tournament held last October 28 at the Racquet Zone Sports Center.

MKC was the champion and runner-up in the men’s team category and champion in the women’s team category. Its bet, Ronald Villaroya, also went on to rule the men’s individual category.

Angeline Mercado of the IGA Kendo Club of Quezon was declared champion in the women’s individual category.

Special awards were also given to participants.

Anna Mae Cuadrante of the Cebu Kendo Club (CKC), Victoria Liao of MKC, Reida Renovilla of the Dumaguete Kendo Club (DKC), and Dardsie Abriol-Santos of IGA were awardees for the women’s individual fighting spirit.

Ralph Lee of MKC, Kristopher Inting of IGA, Emerson Sy of MKC and Joshua Romeo Espiritu of IGA were given the men’s individual fighting spirit awards.

Newcomer awardees were Bryan Benigay of Bacolod Kendo Club and DKC’s Christine Trumata.

Kendo is a traditional Japanese martial art, which descended from swordsmanship and uses bamboo swords and protective armor.