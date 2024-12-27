‘Amihan’, ITCZ continue to affect parts of PH

MANILA – The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) and the northeast monsoon or amihan will continue to affect large portions of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Friday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the weather bureau said Mindanao, the Visayas, Palawan, Masbate, Catanduanes, Albay, and Sorsogon will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to ITCZ.

Northern Luzon, particularly Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Ilocos Norte will experience cloudy skies with rains due to amihan.

The rest of Ilocos Region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains also due to the northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned that possible flash floods or landslides may occur due to moderate to heavy rains.

Northern Luzon will also experience strong winds heading northeast and rough coastal waters. (PNA)

