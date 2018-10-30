‘Three words to forever’ shoot in Ormoc wraps up

RICHARD Gomez, Sharon Cuneta, and Kathryn Bernardo ended filming their upcoming movie “Three Words To Forever” in Ormoc after 15 days.

Cuneta shared a photo on board with Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo bound for Manila last weekend.

She recalled that their taping was done around 4 a.m. but was asked to go back to set at 7 a.m.

“Nakupo sorry but I did my best and di ko talaga kinaya dumilat. Past 8 na ako dumating sa set,” the 52-year-old Megastar said.

She also said that before they left for Tacloban Airport, they were able to finish three more sequences.

The same day, Cuneta also posted a clip taken inside the plane with Bernardo.

“Hi everybody uwi na kami,” she greeted her followers.

“See you, Manila,” Bernardo answered.

“How was your experience? I am happy and I am sad,” Cuneta talking to Bernardo.

“Why sad?” Bernardo asked.

“Because Ormoc is a nice place, I miss the cold location,” she answered.

The movie is a reunion project of Gomez and Cuneta. Their last film together was “Walang Kapalit” in 2003.

Directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina, “Three Words To Forever” is produced by Star Cinema.

Bernardo also shared a photo of her with Richard Gomez and Joross Gamboa.

“Rick x Tin x Paeng #ThreeWordsToForever soon in cinemas,” the post reads.

This is her first movie without boyfriend Daniel Padilla after the blockbuster film “Hows Of Us” last September.