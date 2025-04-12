menu
Pilita Corrales, Asia’s Queen of Songs, dies at 85

Pilita Corrales

Pilita Corrales

Pilita Corrales, Asia’s Queen of Songs, has died at the age of 85, her granddaughter actress Janine Gutierrez confirmed on Instagram on Saturday, April 12.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved mami and mamita, Pilita Corrales,” Gutierrez wrote.

“She touched the lives of many, not only with her songs but also with her kindness and generosity. She will be remembered for her contributions to the entertainment industry, but most of all for her love of life and family,” continued the young actress.

READ:

Jericho giharanahan si Pilita Corrales, gidawat na sa pamilya ni Janine

Marjorie Barretto defends kids from Dennis Padilla: ‘Napapahiya ang mga bata’

Gutierrez added that more details about the memorial services will be shared to the public as she asked prayers for her late grandmother.

“Please join us with your prayers and kind thoughts as we celebrate her beautiful life. Further details regarding memorial services will be shared soon,” she concluded the post.

Corrales is survived by her daughter actress Jackie Lou Blanco and son Ramon “Monching” Christopher Gutierrez.

TAGS: Celebrities, Pilita Corrales
