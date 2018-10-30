Mactan airport on heightened alert

With an expected influx of passengers going home for the All Souls’ Day and All Saints’ Day, the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) is already on heightened alert.

The MCIA Authority has implemented Oplan Ligtas Byahe starting Monday (Oct. 29) until Nov. 5.

According to MCIAA General Manager Steve Dicdican, additional security and safety measures are put into place with the increased activities and operations in the airport.

“All security and safety units are placed in heightened alert status for a sufficient 24/7 manning of security personnel and to guarantee immediate response to any untoward incidents within the airport during the holiday period,” he said in a statement.

The GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corp. (GMCAC), the airport’s private operator, said they had also aligned their efforts in implementing Oplan Ligtas Byahe.

This year’s All Souls’ Day and All Saints’ Day fall on a Thursday and Friday, which means that it is a long holiday as it extends to the weekend.

Based on their monitoring, GMCAC projects an average of 15 percent daily increase in the number of passengers in the domestic terminal in this year’s holidays compared to 2017.

“We have studied the trend for the past three years and have seen a 15 percent increase in passenger traffic during the Undas season. This year, we are expecting a daily addition or more or less 20,000 passengers compared to 2017 specially that it’s a long weekend holiday,” said Avigael Maningo, corporate communications junior manager of GMCAC.

Since Monday, help desks have been put in place both at the domestic and international arrival areas to of both airport terminals to assist passengers traveling to or from Cebu.

The GMCAC has also made coordination meetings with airline operators as well as food and beverage (F&B), and retail concessionaires inside Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of the MCIA.

The meetings were made to ensure there is efficient processing of passengers to avoid long and heavy queuing especially at the check-in counters.

“We are anticipating more passengers traveling with their families in observance of this solemn and deeply-rooted tradition. We ensure to provide an efficient service for them so that they can proceed to their respective destinations safely and comfortably,” said GMCAC Chief Executive Advisor Andrew Harrison.

Meanwhile, GMCAC has also made the travel season more interesting for passengers with their in-terminal event called CEBOO.

Inspired by the Mexican holiday Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead, CEBOO features a group of cosplayers in calavera costumes and a Mariachi band.

Passengers passing through the terminals between Oct. 29 to 31 can interact with the cosplayers, have their photos taken with the displays, and receive sweet treats before heading to their respective boarding gates.

Starting today, police will already be 24 hours on cemeteries, bus terminals, and ports.

CCTO, CCPO

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) will decide if they will close roads in some areas from public utility jeepneys (PUJs).

Francisco Ouano, CTTO chief, said they would only close on Nov. 1 and 2, A. Soriano Avenue from PUJs, which is the avenue where the Queen City Memorial Park is located, to have more space for cemetery visitors with private vehicles to park.

PUJs will be rerouted to J. De Veyra and Jose L. Briones Streets.

For the police, Senior Supt. Royina Garma, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) chief, said they would continue their relentless drive against illegal drugs.

Garma said that they would have separate units for the cemetery duties and for those going after people in the illegal drug trade.

Garma said they would be vigilant and that she assured that they could secure the cemeteries and continue their drug campaign effectively since those deployed in the cemeteries belong to a different unit from the Drug Enforcement Units of the police stations. /Reporter Nestle L. SEmilla and Correspondent Gerard V. Francisco