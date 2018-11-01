Tejero 40-up caging unfolds

By Ray Charlie C. Diaz

FOUR teams opened their campaign in the 2nd Basketball Association of Tejero (BAT) 40-Above Basketball Tournament which came off wraps last Sunday at the Tejero Sports Complex.

The tournament’s opening ceremony was attended by Cebu City councilors Raul del Mar and Jerry Guardo.

Team Gray, led by BAT president Imot Salcedo, successfully opened their title bid by defeating Team Violet, 116-93.

Topping Team Gray’s score tally was Melvin Paz, who scored a total of 41 points. Also of big help was Dawa Ledesma, who contributed 29 points.

The other game saw Red Team, though undermanned, ruling over Team Green, 100-99.

Other teams taking part in the tournament are teams White, Blue and Gold.